RED CROSS, Red Herring, Frank Bullitt & OJ Simpson
COINTELPRO Operations in San Francisco: HAP, Abigail Folger, Getty family, Paul Pelosi, Melvin Belli, Art Agnos, Hollywood Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn…
  
Yellow Dresses & Yellow Sedans (Abigail Folger & Sharon Tate)
Une Robe Jaune & Sedan Jaune Signs & Symbols
  
The Conversation-Gene Hackman, (Surveillance 1974)
"A Covenant with Death" is a 1967 American legal drama film included Gene Hackman
  
Military Occult Rituals, (examples) SRA & Monarch Mind Control
SRA is Satanic Ritual Abuse of children: PORN, Rape, Trauma-based Mind Control.
  
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 2
Sighs & Symbols rule our world, not words, not laws.
  
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 1
Signs & Symbols rule our world, not words, not laws.
  
JFK Gladio Murder, Phillip Willis, Evidence Dismissed
Mistakes are always made & missed in NATO crime cover-ups!
  
Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 2
REAL ID, Molecular Engineering, Trace-Track-Target all persons 24-7
  
Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 1
REAL ID, Molecular Engineering, Trace-Track-Target all persons 24-7
  
Coffee Shop Talk 9
March 6th, 2025
Published on D Mind of Booma San  
Rat Poop Virus & Senile Dementia (Somebody get me a doctor) Gene Hackman & Betsy Arakawa murders
I apologize for the audio problems during the first 2:17 minutes.
  
Hunger Games, Strategic Hamlet Program (Sleuthing with D Booma San)
REAL ID, Verification, COVID-19, Bird Flu, Monkey Pox VAX molecular DNA surveillance. United Nations Agenda 2030
  
