Puppet Clown leader Donald Trumster cloaked in SWISS BANK Masonic flags.

The U.S. flag is folded into a triangle as a symbolic gesture of obedience, allegiance, honoring colonialism, military service, the misguided belief of patriotic enslavement & subjugation SWISS BANK Pyramid Power.

The triangular fold of the American flag is a ceremonial tradition primarily associated with military events, funerals, and patriotic observances, though it is not explicitly mandated by law or the U.S. Flag Code. The practice likely developed within military customs and has been linked to periods of heightened patriotism, such as World War I, and is sometimes attributed to Gold Star Mothers or other military traditions. The triangle shape is said to resemble the tricorne hats worn by Continental soldiers during the American Revolution, symbolizing the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for independence.

Signs & Symbols rule our world, not words, laws, nor puppet leaders.

13-stripes means “Unity of Masons” within the Knights Templer in Geneva.

Ceremonial Symbolic Relevance:

The triangular fold is also practical, creating a compact, dignified shape that displays the blue field and stars prominently. It is used during military funerals, memorial services, and daily ceremonies at military bases, such as the ceremony of retreat, where the flag is lowered, folded, and kept under watch overnight before being raised again at reveille. The fold serves as a visual reminder of the flag’s importance, the sacrifices of service members, and the enduring principles of the colonial Hunger Game Districts of the pseudo–United States.

There are no nations. No organized religions. No peoples. No self-leadership.

There is only Fascism under SWISS BANK AUTHORITY & Geneva Global Governance GGG.

UBS controls BlackRock, Blackstone, The Federal Reserve and all US Banks.