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Juxtaposition1
2hEdited

The 13 Masonic Folds and their Pseudo Meanings:

While the meanings are a ceremonial custom (not part of the official U.S. Flag Code), they are widely recited at honor guards and funerals:

1) Life – Honors life itself and the gift of being born into a free country (Hunger Game).

2) Belief in eternal life – Reflects faith in life after death AFSCME Council 13.

3) Veterans – Honors those who gave part of their lives to defend the country for peace AFSCME Council 13.

4) Weaker nature – As citizens trusting in God, turning to Him in both peace and war AFSCME Council 13.

5) Country – A tribute to the nation, “right or wrong” AFSCME Council 13.

6) Where our hearts lie – Pledging allegiance to the flag and the republic AFSCME Council 13.

7) Armed forces – Recognizing the military’s role in protecting the nation AFSCME Council 13.

8) Mother – Honors mothers, especially on Mother’s Day, and those who mourn AFSCME Council 13.

9) Womanhood – Acknowledges the faith, love, loyalty, and devotion of women shaping the nation AFSCME Council 13.

10) Father – Honors fathers who have given sons and daughters in defense of the country AFSCME Council 13.

11) God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob – Represents the lower portion of the King David and King Solomon seal AFSCME Council 13.

12) Eternity – Glorifies God the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost AFSCME Council 13.

13) In God We Trust – The final fold, with stars uppermost, recalls the national motto

Our one-dollar bill displays the Pyramid of Power and the all-seeing evil eye of Horus.

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kasey77312's avatar
kasey77312
1h

pseudo meanings: False or counterfeit; fake. Being other than what is apparent, a sham.

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