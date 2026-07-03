13-Stripe "Unity amongst Masons" Flag
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Puppet Clown leader Donald Trumster cloaked in SWISS BANK Masonic flags.
The U.S. flag is folded into a triangle as a symbolic gesture of obedience, allegiance, honoring colonialism, military service, the misguided belief of patriotic enslavement & subjugation SWISS BANK Pyramid Power.
The triangular fold of the American flag is a ceremonial tradition primarily associated with military events, funerals, and patriotic observances, though it is not explicitly mandated by law or the U.S. Flag Code. The practice likely developed within military customs and has been linked to periods of heightened patriotism, such as World War I, and is sometimes attributed to Gold Star Mothers or other military traditions. The triangle shape is said to resemble the tricorne hats worn by Continental soldiers during the American Revolution, symbolizing the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for independence.
Signs & Symbols rule our world, not words, laws, nor puppet leaders.
13-stripes means “Unity of Masons” within the Knights Templer in Geneva.
Ceremonial Symbolic Relevance:
The triangular fold is also practical, creating a compact, dignified shape that displays the blue field and stars prominently. It is used during military funerals, memorial services, and daily ceremonies at military bases, such as the ceremony of retreat, where the flag is lowered, folded, and kept under watch overnight before being raised again at reveille. The fold serves as a visual reminder of the flag’s importance, the sacrifices of service members, and the enduring principles of the colonial Hunger Game Districts of the pseudo–United States.
There are no nations. No organized religions. No peoples. No self-leadership.
There is only Fascism under SWISS BANK AUTHORITY & Geneva Global Governance GGG.
UBS controls BlackRock, Blackstone, The Federal Reserve and all US Banks.
The 13 Masonic Folds and their Pseudo Meanings:
While the meanings are a ceremonial custom (not part of the official U.S. Flag Code), they are widely recited at honor guards and funerals:
1) Life – Honors life itself and the gift of being born into a free country (Hunger Game).
2) Belief in eternal life – Reflects faith in life after death AFSCME Council 13.
3) Veterans – Honors those who gave part of their lives to defend the country for peace AFSCME Council 13.
4) Weaker nature – As citizens trusting in God, turning to Him in both peace and war AFSCME Council 13.
5) Country – A tribute to the nation, “right or wrong” AFSCME Council 13.
6) Where our hearts lie – Pledging allegiance to the flag and the republic AFSCME Council 13.
7) Armed forces – Recognizing the military’s role in protecting the nation AFSCME Council 13.
8) Mother – Honors mothers, especially on Mother’s Day, and those who mourn AFSCME Council 13.
9) Womanhood – Acknowledges the faith, love, loyalty, and devotion of women shaping the nation AFSCME Council 13.
10) Father – Honors fathers who have given sons and daughters in defense of the country AFSCME Council 13.
11) God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob – Represents the lower portion of the King David and King Solomon seal AFSCME Council 13.
12) Eternity – Glorifies God the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost AFSCME Council 13.
13) In God We Trust – The final fold, with stars uppermost, recalls the national motto
Our one-dollar bill displays the Pyramid of Power and the all-seeing evil eye of Horus.
pseudo meanings: False or counterfeit; fake. Being other than what is apparent, a sham.