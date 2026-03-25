1950 preview of UN Sustainability Agenda 2030

Not to put too fine a point on it; REAL ID Verification means:

Geneva Global Governance by pseudo intellectuals & academics

Central World Banking Authority via your DNA bone marrow

Human Husbandry, Geneva Eugenics

Epidemic of senile dementia (aluminum toxicity ^ radiation poison)

Long-COVID-19 via Havana Syndrome

Door Dash & Netflix. The VR Virtual Reality lifestyle.

Social Obedience Credit, programmable restriction or disabled money

Judge, jury & execution by a HAL-9000 Computer (Social Justice)

AI glamour & robot dogs 1953 Cadillac Ghia Coupe (Only two were ever made)