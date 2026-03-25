1950 preview of UN Sustainability Agenda 2030

Not to put too fine a point on it; REAL ID Verification means:
Geneva Global Governance by pseudo intellectuals & academics
Central World Banking Authority via your DNA bone marrow
Human Husbandry, Geneva Eugenics
Epidemic of senile dementia (aluminum toxicity ^ radiation poison)
Long-COVID-19 via Havana Syndrome
Door Dash & Netflix. The VR Virtual Reality lifestyle.
Social Obedience Credit, programmable restriction or disabled money
Judge, jury & execution by a HAL-9000 Computer (Social Justice)
AI glamour & robot dogs
1953 Cadillac Ghia Coupe (Only two were ever made)