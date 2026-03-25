Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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1950 preview of UN Sustainability Agenda 2030

TRUMP Freedom, Kamala Harris Liberty, FEMA Detention, Techno-Enslavement Singularity
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Mar 25, 2026

Not to put too fine a point on it; REAL ID Verification means:

  • Geneva Global Governance by pseudo intellectuals & academics

  • Central World Banking Authority via your DNA bone marrow

  • Human Husbandry, Geneva Eugenics

  • Epidemic of senile dementia (aluminum toxicity ^ radiation poison)

  • Long-COVID-19 via Havana Syndrome

  • Door Dash & Netflix. The VR Virtual Reality lifestyle.

  • Social Obedience Credit, programmable restriction or disabled money

  • Judge, jury & execution by a HAL-9000 Computer (Social Justice)

  • AI glamour & robot dogs

    1953 Cadillac Ghia Coupe (Only two were ever made)

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