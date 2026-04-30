A Lovers Concerto - The Toys (Shindig TV Show 1965):
Dirty Water 1965 - The Standells:
Kind of a Drag - The Buckinghams 1967 (Chicago Sound):
Little Bit O’Soul - 1967, Music Explosion, American Bandstand & Dick Clark:
Sunday will never be the Same - Spanky & Our Gang 1967:
How can I be Sure? - The Young Rascals on The Ed Sullivan Show:
Time of the Season - Zombies (1969):
Build Me Up Buttercup 1969, The Foundations:
Baby, Now That I’ve Found You 1969 - The Foundations:
Spooky 1970 - Dusty Springfield:
Love Grows - Edison Lighthouse (Top of The Pops, 05/02/1970):
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Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Toys
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Standells
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Buckinghams
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Music_Explosion
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Rascals
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Zombies
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Foundations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spanky_and_Our_Gang
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dusty_Springfield
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edison_Lighthouse