2024 NYE Party with Sabrina Wallace & Juxtaposition (Neuromodulation login)

Juxtaposition & Sabrina discuss various topics including neuromodulation, cognitive cities, human augmentation, and the implications of a mandated human augmentation. They also critiqued the concept of global governance, the manipulation of the New Age community, and the potential consequences of high-density housing and human augmentation. Lastly, they discussed an upcoming Davos Switzerland WEF event in January 2025 and the topic of mitigation.

The Augmented Humans (AHs) International Conference 2025 will be an in-person event, held in March 2025 at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

THE 2030 AGENDA FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT:

1955 Rural Resettlement in South Viet Nam: The Agroville Program: https://www.jstor.org/stable/2753142

Precursor to TRUMP Freedom Cities, Resilient, SMART, C-40, 15-Minute cities:

In 1961 RAND Corporation dubbed: Strategic Hamlet Program (SHP)

The Strategic Hamlet Program (SHP; Vietnam) was implemented in 1962 by the government of South Vietnam, with advice and financing from the United States, during the Vietnam War to combat the communist insurgency. The strategy was to isolate the rural population from contact with and influence by the National Liberation Front (NLF), more commonly known as the Viet Cong. The Strategic Hamlet Program, along with its predecessor, the Rural Community Development Program, attempted to create new communities of "protected hamlets". The rural peasants would be provided protection, economic support, and aid by the government, thereby strengthening ties with the South Vietnamese government (GVN) which was hoped would lead to increased loyalty by the peasantry towards the government.

