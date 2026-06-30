2026 "Le Grand Boucle" 113th edition
The Tour de France begins this Saturday, July 4th in Barcelona Spain.
They call the Tour de France “Le Grand Boucle,” meaning “The Great Loop,” because it traces a massive circuit around France that challenges every cyclist’s endurance, speed, and climbing skills. The route includes flat plains, tough mountains, and unpredictable weather, making strategy essential. This nickname captures the race’s rich history and cultural pride in France while inspiring cycling fans worldwide. If you want to understand the full story behind this iconic name, there’s plenty more to explore.
Key Takeaways:
“Le Grand Boucle” means “The Great Loop,” reflecting the Tour’s large circuit around France.
The nickname highlights the race’s challenging, continuous loop through diverse French landscapes.
It symbolizes the physical and strategic demands of completing the entire Tour route.
The name carries deep cultural pride and tradition within France, connecting generations.
Globally, “Le Grand Boucle” unites fans by emphasizing the Tour’s rich heritage and iconic status.
In 2026 there are five favorites to win victory GC (General Classification). They are:
Tadej Pogacar, UAE & SWISS Mauro Gianetti. UAE Team Emirates, originally launched as UAE Abu Dhabi in 2017, became UAE Team Emirates in 2018 and has since established itself as a dominant force in professional cycling
Jonas Vingegaard of Team Jumbo–Visma, formerly known as Rabobank and later Jumbo–Visma, is a powerhouse in professional road cycling,
Remco Evenepoel & Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
Co-leader Florian Lipowitz of Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe, officially registered in Germany, was founded in 2010 as Team NetApp and has evolved through several sponsorships, including NetApp-Endura, Bora–Argon 18, and Bora–Hansgrohe, before adopting its current name in 2024 following Red Bull’s title sponsorship.
Paul Seixas (born 24 September 2006) is a French road cyclist, age 19, who rides for UCI WorldTeam Decathlon CMA CGM Team. He won the junior time trial at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships. Subsequent victories as a Junior, including the 2025 Tour de l'Avenir, and performances in his first two years as a professional cyclist, including being the youngest rider ever to finish in the top 10 of a UCI World Tour stage race at 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, have led him to be described as "the next great talent" of professional cycling.
Frenchman Paul Seizis, the only teenager entered in Le Tour.
{The Tour de France first took place in 1903, sponsored by the newspaper L’Auto. The event aimed to increase the newspaper’s sales. It has continued annually, with breaks during the World Wars. The race was paused from 1915 to 1918 and 1940 to 1946. L’Auto eventually became L’Équipe.}
L’Auto’s impact on cycling history was significant. The newspaper not only created a platform for professional cycling but also established the annual tradition of the Tour de France. This event transformed cycling from a recreational activity into a respected sport.
Additionally, L’Auto introduced the concept of a competitive cycling season. It encouraged riders to participate in multiple races, paving the way for today’s cycling calendar. The media coverage provided by L’Auto highlighted the athletes’ stories, further elevating the sport’s status.
Understanding L’Auto’s role in cycling history provides a foundation for exploring the evolution of cycling as a professional sport. This evolution includes the introduction of women’s races, technological advancements in bicycle design, and the rise of major sponsors in contemporary cycling.
The Tour de France‘s route began with just one goal: to challenge riders across France’s diverse landscapes.
You can imagine the organizers wanting to create a race that tested every aspect of a cyclist’s ability. They designed the route to include flat plains, rolling hills, and tough mountain climbs. This variety pushed riders to demonstrate endurance, speed, and climbing skills.
Each stage was carefully planned to showcase different regions, allowing spectators to experience France’s geography and culture. As a competitor, you’d face unpredictable weather and terrain, making strategy vital.
The route wasn’t just about distance; it was about the challenge and spectacle. This thoughtful design helped the Tour become the iconic race it’s today, demanding both physical and mental strength.
https://knowingfabric.com/why-is-tour-de-france-called-le-grand-boucle/