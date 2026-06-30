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Juxtaposition1
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{The Tour de France first took place in 1903, sponsored by the newspaper L’Auto. The event aimed to increase the newspaper’s sales. It has continued annually, with breaks during the World Wars. The race was paused from 1915 to 1918 and 1940 to 1946. L’Auto eventually became L’Équipe.}

L’Auto’s impact on cycling history was significant. The newspaper not only created a platform for professional cycling but also established the annual tradition of the Tour de France. This event transformed cycling from a recreational activity into a respected sport.

Additionally, L’Auto introduced the concept of a competitive cycling season. It encouraged riders to participate in multiple races, paving the way for today’s cycling calendar. The media coverage provided by L’Auto highlighted the athletes’ stories, further elevating the sport’s status.

Understanding L’Auto’s role in cycling history provides a foundation for exploring the evolution of cycling as a professional sport. This evolution includes the introduction of women’s races, technological advancements in bicycle design, and the rise of major sponsors in contemporary cycling.

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Juxtaposition1
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The Tour de France‘s route began with just one goal: to challenge riders across France’s diverse landscapes.

You can imagine the organizers wanting to create a race that tested every aspect of a cyclist’s ability. They designed the route to include flat plains, rolling hills, and tough mountain climbs. This variety pushed riders to demonstrate endurance, speed, and climbing skills.

Each stage was carefully planned to showcase different regions, allowing spectators to experience France’s geography and culture. As a competitor, you’d face unpredictable weather and terrain, making strategy vital.

The route wasn’t just about distance; it was about the challenge and spectacle. This thoughtful design helped the Tour become the iconic race it’s today, demanding both physical and mental strength.

https://knowingfabric.com/why-is-tour-de-france-called-le-grand-boucle/

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