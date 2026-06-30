They call the Tour de France “Le Grand Boucle,” meaning “The Great Loop,” because it traces a massive circuit around France that challenges every cyclist’s endurance, speed, and climbing skills. The route includes flat plains, tough mountains, and unpredictable weather, making strategy essential. This nickname captures the race’s rich history and cultural pride in France while inspiring cycling fans worldwide. If you want to understand the full story behind this iconic name, there’s plenty more to explore.

Key Takeaways:

“Le Grand Boucle” means “The Great Loop,” reflecting the Tour’s large circuit around France.

The nickname highlights the race’s challenging, continuous loop through diverse French landscapes.

It symbolizes the physical and strategic demands of completing the entire Tour route.

The name carries deep cultural pride and tradition within France, connecting generations.

Globally, “Le Grand Boucle” unites fans by emphasizing the Tour’s rich heritage and iconic status.

In 2026 there are five favorites to win victory GC (General Classification). They are: