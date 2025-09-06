25th Anniversary of Beach Boys PSYOPS

Top billing was for the Beach Boys presented as a Band:
Al Jardine … Performer
Bruce Johnston … Performer
Mike Love … Performer
Brian Wilson … Performer
Carl Wilson … Performer
Guest singers included:
Ray Charles
Jeffrey Osborne
Three Dog Night
Glen Campbell
Gloria Loring
Blenda Carlisle
The Everly Brothers
Don Ho
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Paul Shaffer
Patrick Duffy
The Beach Boys' 25th anniversary concert, directed by Marty Pasetta, featured a star-studded lineup of co-stars and special guests. The concert took place in Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, and was a celebration of the band's 25th anniversary of formation in 1961. The event included performances by the Beach Boys themselves, as well as special guests such as Glen Campbell, Belinda Carlisle, Ray Charles, and many more. The concert was a memorable event that showcased the talents of the Beach Boys and their guests, making it a highlight of the Beach Boys' history.
Every single word spoken by any Beach Boy, upon their request, was written on cue cards. The Beach Boys: 25 Years Together: Directed by Marty Pasetta. With The Beach Boys, Glen Campbell, et al. (Marty Pasetta also did Elvis’s Aloha Show)
Masonic Signs & Symbols are included in the set design and background.
Striped triangular sails (Red & Blue stripes) boats on the beach just off stage
Diamond Head Volcanic Pyramid ever-present