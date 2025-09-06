25th Anniversary of Beach Boys PSYOPS

The Beach Boys' 25th anniversary concert, directed by Marty Pasetta, featured a star-studded lineup of co-stars and special guests. The concert took place in Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, and was a celebration of the band's 25th anniversary of formation in 1961. The event included performances by the Beach Boys themselves, as well as special guests such as Glen Campbell, Belinda Carlisle, Ray Charles, and many more. The concert was a memorable event that showcased the talents of the Beach Boys and their guests, making it a highlight of the Beach Boys' history.