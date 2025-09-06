Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
2

25th Anniversary of Beach Boys PSYOPS

December 1986 at the Royal Hawaiin Hotel Waikiki Beach Oahu Hawaii. Surfin USA!
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Sep 06, 2025
8
2
Share
Transcript

Top billing was for the Beach Boys presented as a Band:

  • Al Jardine … Performer

  • Bruce Johnston … Performer

  • Mike Love … Performer

  • Brian Wilson … Performer

  • Carl Wilson … Performer

Guest singers included:

  • Ray Charles

  • Jeffrey Osborne

  • Three Dog Night

  • Glen Campbell

  • Gloria Loring

  • Blenda Carlisle

  • The Everly Brothers

  • Don Ho

  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds

  • Paul Shaffer

  • Patrick Duffy

  • The Beach Boys' 25th anniversary concert, directed by Marty Pasetta, featured a star-studded lineup of co-stars and special guests. The concert took place in Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, and was a celebration of the band's 25th anniversary of formation in 1961. The event included performances by the Beach Boys themselves, as well as special guests such as Glen Campbell, Belinda Carlisle, Ray Charles, and many more. The concert was a memorable event that showcased the talents of the Beach Boys and their guests, making it a highlight of the Beach Boys' history.

  • Every single word spoken by any Beach Boy, upon their request, was written on cue cards. The Beach Boys: 25 Years Together: Directed by Marty Pasetta. With The Beach Boys, Glen Campbell, et al. (Marty Pasetta also did Elvis’s Aloha Show)

  • Masonic Signs & Symbols are included in the set design and background.

  • Striped triangular sails (Red & Blue stripes) boats on the beach just off stage

  • Diamond Head Volcanic Pyramid ever-present

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture