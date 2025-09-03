5:30pm Wednesday Zoom Class (SDI)
Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) rebranded as Golden Dome (TRUMP Iron Dome)
The cyber-physical backbone refers to the foundational infrastructure that combines digital and physical systems, enabling seamless interaction and communication between them. This backbone is essential for the development of cyber-physical systems (CPS), which integrate computational elements with physical processes to create intelligent environments capable of real-time monitoring and control.
We will discuss the cyber-physical backbone of the 7G MESH control grid.
JASON Defense Advisory Group, Military Reseach for NATO, DARPA, DOE
CRISPR Gene Editing, Human Augmentation, CRISPR Therapeutics, Zug SWISS
Neuromodulation is the physiological process by which a given neuron uses one or more chemicals to regulate diverse populations of neurons. Neuromodulators typically bind to metabotropic, G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) to initiate a second messenger signaling cascade that induces a broad, long-lasting signal. This modulation can last for hundreds of milliseconds to several minutes.
Precision Medicine, E-Pharmacy, Remote wireless drugging is not healthcare
Teslaphoresis self-assembling of nanobots embedded in people & animals.
SMART LA 2028, biosecurity protocols, MAC address tagged Human Antennas
REAL ID, ZERO TRUST, Fusion Centers, NATO troops, Sheriff & the pseudo 4th Amendment existence in a surveillance Hunger Game.
Geofencing is a location-based technology that creates a virtual boundary, or "fence," around a specific geographic area. This virtual perimeter can trigger certain actions when a device enters or exits the designated zone. Warrantless search & seizure
Energy harvesting from humans involves converting the energy generated by human movements, body heat, and other biological processes into usable electrical energy for powering devices. Farm life of clueless human cattle.
CubeSats, space debris, 7G MESH systems, nodes on the network above.
PAVE PAWS, Neuromodulation, Teslaphoresis, EMF, Ultrasonic, lower latency
Topic: Wednesday Zoom Class: Human Augmentation
Time: Sep 3, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
