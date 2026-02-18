Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

#666 is the Mark of the Beast, #13 Unity of the Cult, #33 the Highest Level

The Military always assigns housing based along rank (Chain 0f Command)
Feb 18, 2026

Ronald Reagan at Bel Air address: 666 Saint Cloud Road

Elvis Presley’s houses were all Masonic tagged:

  • 10539 Bellagio Road is a #666

  • 1174 Hillcrest Road is #13 (depicted in this Video Tag)

  • 850 W. Chino Road is #13

  • 3764 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, Graceland is a #911

Erin Valenti’s dead body found at 6615 Bose Lane, Almaden San Jose, #666

JFK was executed by NATO Gladio firing squad at #666 George Dealey Plaza, inside the pyramid park of 411 Elm, 501 Elm, 501 Main Streets. 666

Abigail Folger resided:

  • on the 18th Floor of 1750 Taylor Street San Francisco. That’s a #666 & #13.

  • 2774 Woodstock Road is a (#911)

EMI-Capitol Records Building has 13-floor and stands at 1750 Vine Street West Hollywood (#13)

Wilshire Boulevard Temple Synagogue at 3663 Wilshire Boulevard (#666) neat the RFK assassination at the Ambassador Hotel.

Walt Disney resided at:

  • 255 North Carolwood Drive, Holmby Hills just below the Sharon Tate murder scene. That’s a #13

  • 4053 Woking Way, Griffith Park Los Feliz, (#3333)

  • Disneyland Anaheim is located at 1313 Disneyland Drive.

Charlie Manson was assigned numerous Masonic tagged houses:

  • Old Topanga Canyon Rd, Spiral Staircase House, 3924 Topanga Lane, Malibu (#666)

  • Canoga Park Yellow Submarine property, SFV, 21019 Gresham Street (#13)

  • 636 Cole Street, San Francisco (#33)

  • 255 Staples Street, San Francisco (#3333)

  • Santa Barbara, 705 Bath Street (#3333)

  • Bel Air, Beach Boy founder Brian Wilson’s estate, 10452 Bellagio Road (#3333)

Nicole Brown Simpson resided at 875 South Bundy Drive which is a #911.

William Shatner resides at 3674 Berry Drive Studio City (#911)

