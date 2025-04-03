7G Plastics in Lake Tahoe & under your skin too!

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/desert-research-institute-dri

Desert Research Institute:

https://www.dri.edu/atmospheric-sciences/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Desert_Research_Institute

Desert Research Institute (DRI) is a nonprofit research campus of the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) and a sister property of the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), the organization that oversees all publicly supported higher education in the U.S. state of Nevada. At DRI, approximately 500 research faculty and support staff engage in more than $50 million in environmental research each year.[3] DRI's environmental research programs are divided into three core divisions (Atmospheric Sciences, Earth and Ecosystem Sciences, and Hydrologic Sciences) and two interdisciplinary centers (Center for Arid Lands Environmental Management and the Center for Watersheds and Environmental Sustainability). Established in 1988 and sponsored by AT&T, the institute's Nevada Medal awards "outstanding achievement in science and engineering".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Analog_Devices

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mixed-signal_integrated_circuit

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristofer_Pister

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MEMS

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JASON_(advisory_group)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Berkeley

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Washington

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAND_Corporation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DARPA

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Department_of_Defense

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NATO

Pt. 9: Smart Dust, DARPA, biosensors, MEMs, MIMOs & Sabrina Wallace:

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/pt-9-smart-dust-darpa-biosensors

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/techno-enslavement-7g-mesh-net-centric

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/7g-mesh-wsn-wireless-sensor-networks

