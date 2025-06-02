7G SMART DUST is Human Augmented walking Hard Drive Zombies

Wake up people. You are already imprisoned in a SMART GRID controlled area. A Hunger Game strategic Hamlet with a geofence electronic corridor.

REAL ID and TOKEN Social Obedience Credit awaits you. A Zombie Apocalypse.

That means: Travel, Energy, Food, Beverage, Political Beliefs, Internet access will all be monitored & resisted as decided by the SWISS BANK AUTHORITY County Fusion Centers.

Aluminum Environmental Pollution, (the Silent Killer)

NATO aerial assaults on an hourly basis for years have damaged our: Air, Water & Soils: