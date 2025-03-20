Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

82,000 Sorties 7G Human Augmentation & Weather Warfare

United Nations Agenda 2030: 7G MESH Human Augmentation Sustainability Program
Juxtaposition1
Mar 20, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

You know, it's been almost three years now. It's every bit of two-and-a-half-years of... over 82,000 sorties over my town in a two-and-a-half-years period making tremendous noise. You can hear the planes. You can see the planes usually. Not always because sometimes they create weather systems that cloak them.

Be sure to check out my Zodiac Murder videos:
The ZODIAC PSYOPS (Sleuthing with D Booma San) Pt. 1
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-zodiac-psyops-sleuthing-with

The ZODIAC PSYOPS (Sleuthing with D Booma San) Pt 2
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-zodiac-psyops-sleuthing-with-73f

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
Juxtaposition's Facts of Life (UN Agenda 2030)
  Juxtaposition1
Disregard your pseudo–Political Authority
  Juxtaposition1
Censorship, Shadow Banning on Social Military Media
  Juxtaposition1
Hunger Games & Global Insolvency fake Nations PSYOPS
  Juxtaposition1
Pearls of Wisdom by Juxtaposition
  Juxtaposition1
Mama Said there'll be days like this! Coffee Time with Juxtaposition
  Juxtaposition1
The ZODIAC PSYOPS (Sleuthing with D Booma San) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1