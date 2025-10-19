"A Song for You" by Carpenters

“A Song for You”
Song by Carpenters
I’ve been so many places in my life and time
I’ve sung a lot of songs
I’ve made some bad rhymes
I’ve acted out my love on stages
With ten thousand people watching
But we’re alone now and I’m singing this song for you
I know your image of me is what I hope to be
I’ve treated you unkindly
But darlin’ can’t you see?
There’s no one more important to me
Darlin’ can’t you please see through me?
‘Cause we’re alone now
And I’m singing this song for you
You taught me precious secrets
Of a truth withholding nothing
You came out in front and I was hiding
But now I’m so much better
And if my words don’t come together
Listen to the melody
‘Cause my love is in there hiding
I love you in a place where there’s no space or time
I love you for in my life
You are a friend of mine
And when my life is over
Remember when we were together
We were alone and I was singing this song for you
You taught me precious secrets
Of a truth withholding nothing
You came out in front and I was hiding
But now I’m so much better
And if my words don’t come together
Listen to the melody
‘Cause my love is in there hiding
I love you in a place where there’s no space or time
I love you for in my life
You are a friend of mine
And when my life is over
Remember when we were together
We were alone and I was singing this song for you
We were alone and I was singing this song for you