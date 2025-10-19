"A Song for You" by Carpenters

“A Song for You”

Song by Carpenters

I’ve been so many places in my life and time

I’ve sung a lot of songs

I’ve made some bad rhymes

I’ve acted out my love on stages

With ten thousand people watching

But we’re alone now and I’m singing this song for you

I know your image of me is what I hope to be

I’ve treated you unkindly

But darlin’ can’t you see?

There’s no one more important to me

Darlin’ can’t you please see through me?

‘Cause we’re alone now

And I’m singing this song for you

You taught me precious secrets

Of a truth withholding nothing

You came out in front and I was hiding

But now I’m so much better

And if my words don’t come together

Listen to the melody

‘Cause my love is in there hiding

I love you in a place where there’s no space or time

I love you for in my life

You are a friend of mine

And when my life is over

Remember when we were together

We were alone and I was singing this song for you

You taught me precious secrets

Of a truth withholding nothing

You came out in front and I was hiding

But now I’m so much better

And if my words don’t come together

Listen to the melody

‘Cause my love is in there hiding

I love you in a place where there’s no space or time

I love you for in my life

You are a friend of mine

And when my life is over

Remember when we were together

We were alone and I was singing this song for you

We were alone and I was singing this song for you