Amy Winehouse, 23, LIVE on June 22, 2007, underneath the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival complete with her 13-tattoos to include a Pyramid on her back.

Let’s reflect, shall we?



Did all these BBC & Hollywood influencers die in vain? Thelma Todd, Jean Harlow, Marilyn Monroe, George Reeves, James Dean, Thomas Albert Decker, Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Lenny Bruce, Inger Stevens, Jack Cassity, Peter Sellers, Cass Elliot, John Lennon, River Bottom Phoenix, Amy Winehouse, Natalie Wood, William Holden, Chris Penn, Margaux Hemingway, Anthony Bourdain, David Carradine, Robin Williams, Phil Hatman, Stephen Twitch Boss, George Michael, Nerine Kidd Shatner, August Ames, Amie Harwick, Anne Heche?



META or MATRIX or Metaverse or VR Virtual Reality or AR Augmented Reality are merely simulations, a method of pacification & control methods which lead to human capitulation and enslavement.

UN Geneva NATO calls it: Netcentric Cognitive Neuroscience Electronic Warfare.



The surrender of curiosity and critical thinking. The elimination of independence and the imposition Military Authority and full spectrum dominance under Maritime Law. Law of the Sea.

Never capitulate, never surrender. Ignore the mass media. Ignore the Fake leaders.

Margaux Hemingway, dead at age 42.

Anthony Bourdain, dead at age 61.

Robin Williams, dead at age 63.

Jim Morrison, dead at age 27.