A World of Radiation (Havana Syndrome Cas9 Human Augmentation)

A cyclotron is a type of particle accelerator invented by Ernest Lawrence in 1929–1930 at the University of California, Berkeley and patented in 1932. A cyclotron accelerates charged particles outwards from the center of a flat cylindrical vacuum chamber along a spiral path. The particles are held to a spiral trajectory by a static magnetic field and accelerated by a rapidly varying electric field. Ernest Lawrence was awarded the 1939 Nobel Prize in Physics for this invention.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN (French pronunciation: [sɛʁn]; Organisation européenne pour la recherche nucléaire), is an intergovernmental organization that operates the largest particle physics laboratory in the world. Established in 1954, it is based in Meyrin, a western suburb of Geneva, on the France–Switzerland border. It comprises 25 member states. Israel, admitted in 2013, is the only full member geographically out of Europe. CERN is an official United Nations General Assembly observer.

In condensed matter physics, scintillation (also termed radioluminescence—is the physical process where a material, called a scintillator, emits ultraviolet or visible light under excitation from high energy photons (X-rays or gamma rays) or energetic particles (such as electrons, alpha particles, neutrons, or ions

CRISPR (/ˈkrɪspər/; acronym for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) is a family of DNA sequences found in the genomes of prokaryotic organisms such as bacteria and archaea.

Each sequence within an individual prokaryotic CRISPR is derived from a DNA fragment of a bacteriophage that had previously infected the prokaryote or one of its ancestors. These sequences are used to detect and destroy DNA from similar bacteriophages during subsequent infections. Hence these sequences play a key role in the antiviral (i.e. anti-phage) defense system of prokaryotes and provide a form of heritable, acquired immunity. CRISPR is found in approximately 50% of sequenced bacterial genomes and nearly 90% of sequenced archaea.

The invisible light spectrum includes all electromagnetic waves outside the narrow range of visible light, such as ultraviolet, infrared, X-rays, gamma rays, microwaves, and radio waves.

Overview of Invisible Light:

Human eyes can only detect a small portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, from red to violet, known as visible light. The rest of the spectrum is invisible to us but still carries energy and information. This includes:

Ultraviolet (UV) light: Shorter wavelengths than violet light, capable of causing chemical reactions and sunburn

Infrared (IR) light: Longer wavelengths than red light, often experienced as heat

X-rays and gamma rays: Extremely short wavelengths with high energy, capable of ionizing atoms

Microwaves and radio waves: Long wavelengths with low energy, used in communication and radar.

UC Berkeley Chancellor of Biosciences and founder of CRISPR Therapeutics.

Jennifer A. Doudna is the Li Ka Shing Chancellor’s Chair in Biomedical and Health Sciences at the University of California, Berkeley, and a Professor of Chemistry and Molecular & Cell Biology. Doudna is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, senior investigator at Gladstone Institutes, and President of the Innovative Genomics Institute.

Rachel Haurwitz — Professional Bio

Rachel Elizabeth Haurwitz (born May 20, 1985) is an American biochemist, structural biologist, and entrepreneur best known for her pioneering work in CRISPR-Cas genome editing technologies and her leadership in translating them into therapeutic applications.