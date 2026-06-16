GGG or AAA? Which do you prefer?
Climate Action, travel restrictions, Weather Warfare, FEMA Camps
Global Plandemics, Mandatory Bio-cyberinterface Jabs, REAL ID Biometrics
Data Centers, Flock Cameras, Ring Cameras, LED streetlights, Geofencing
One World Central Authority, SWISS BANKING, Geneva Global Governance
UN Agenda 2030 & WEF Ministry of Truth Propaganda
Signs & Symbols rule our world. Voting, National anthems, flags & Obelisks
Fourth of July & Bastille Day Independence of a corporate Le Tour de France.
The Tour de France 2026 starts on 4 July 2026 in Barcelona (21 stages plus the prologue).
Details:
The 113th edition of the Tour de France runs from 4–26 July 2026.
The Grand Départ takes place in Barcelona, marking the third time the race begins in Spain.
Stage 1 is a team time trial held on the opening day, 4 July.
This July 4th marks the official start of the 2026 Tour de France.
Founder of the WEF Ministry of Mendacities & annual Davos Cult Conference.