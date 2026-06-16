Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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Abdication, Adjudication & Anarchy (AAA)

From Central Order will come Chaos, aka: Tribal self-rule, Liberty & Freedom
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jun 16, 2026

GGG or AAA? Which do you prefer?

  • Climate Action, travel restrictions, Weather Warfare, FEMA Camps

  • Global Plandemics, Mandatory Bio-cyberinterface Jabs, REAL ID Biometrics

  • Data Centers, Flock Cameras, Ring Cameras, LED streetlights, Geofencing

  • One World Central Authority, SWISS BANKING, Geneva Global Governance

  • UN Agenda 2030 & WEF Ministry of Truth Propaganda

  • Signs & Symbols rule our world. Voting, National anthems, flags & Obelisks

  • Fourth of July & Bastille Day Independence of a corporate Le Tour de France.

The Tour de France 2026 starts on 4 July 2026 in Barcelona (21 stages plus the prologue).

Details:

  • The 113th edition of the Tour de France runs from 4–26 July 2026.

  • The Grand Départ takes place in Barcelona, marking the third time the race begins in Spain.

  • Stage 1 is a team time trial held on the opening day, 4 July.

This July 4th marks the official start of the 2026 Tour de France.

Founder of the WEF Ministry of Mendacities & annual Davos Cult Conference.

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