Active Shooter Alert (Stratospheric Aerosol Injection of Toxins)

This is Agenda 2030, Global Human Augmentation & 7G Weather Warfare Operations.

Juxtaposition1
Aug 01, 2025

Transcript

Ocean City, New Jersey July 31, 2025. Relentless NATO sorties over New Jersey.

Agent Travolta reporting for the Juxtaposition1 Authentic News Channel.

Spraying us like bugs!

UN Agenda 2030 Human Augmentation & Weather Warfare.

Seeing is believing.
