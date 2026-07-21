Wicked witch of the West, Jenniofer Anne Doudna of Berkeley California.

Radiation poisoning, also called acute radiation syndrome (ARS), is a medical condition caused by exposure to very high doses of ionizing radiation over a short period. This damages rapidly dividing cells (e.g., in bone marrow, gastrointestinal tract), leading to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, infection, bleeding, and in severe cases, death. ARS is distinct from the detection process of scintillation.

“Havana Syndrome” is not officially recognized as a disease by the medical community, and there is no consensus on its cause. It is also not classified as a form of acute radiation syndrome (ARS). Yet COVID-19 exists without any proof of life.

ARS is a medical condition caused by exposure to high levels of ionizing radiation (such as gamma rays or X-rays), leading to damage to cells and tissues, often with symptoms like nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and in severe cases, bone marrow suppression or death. Havana Syndrome, in contrast, is described as a set of reported neurological and sensory symptoms—including headaches, dizziness, balance problems, cognitive issues, and hearing sensations—often following a perceived loud or high‑pitched noise. Thus, COVID is the Havana Syndrome.

While some investigations have explored directed‑energy weapons (such as pulsed microwaves or radiofrequency) as a possible cause, and others have considered psychogenic or environmental factors, no evidence has been found linking Havana Syndrome to ionizing radiation. The NIH’s 2024 clinical and imaging studies found no MRI‑detectable brain injury or biological abnormalities in affected individuals.

Neuromodulation Weapons: Emerging Military Neurotechnology

Neuromodulation weapons — or neuroweapons — are a class of emerging military technologies that use neurocognitive science to manipulate, enhance, or degrade human thought, behavior, and performance. They range from non-lethal brain stimulation devices to implantable neurograins and neurotoxins designed to influence adversaries or augment friendly forces.

A striking juxtaposition: Neuromodulation Weapons exist, but not alleged Havana Syndrome casualties. This sounds like NATO dogma, poppycock and balderdash.

Military Applications:

Performance enhancement – Improving focus, memory, reaction time, and resilience under stress for friendly forces. Performance degradation – Disabling enemy decision-making, inducing fear, or eliminating inhibitions to facilitate capture or interrogation. Cyborg integration – Linking soldiers to semi-autonomous robots via brain–machine interfaces, creating “cyborg warriors”. Psychological warfare – Using neurotargeting to exploit cognitive biases and emotional responses in adversaries.

Ethical Considerations:

None. CRISPR Therapeutics, Gene Editing, DNA splicing, DEWs are unethical.

Strategic Outlook:

Experts warn that by the 2030s, AI and robotic systems will be ubiquitous on the battlefield, and neurotechnology will be central to their integration. Without clear governance frameworks, neuroweapons could blur the line between combatants and non-combatants, and between lethal and non-lethal force.

In summary, neuromodulation weapons represent a convergence of neuroscience, AI, and military strategy, offering both transformative capabilities and profound ethical risks. Their development demands careful regulation, transparency, and adherence to human rights principles.

Public Enemy Pimps for Radiation Poison ARS Wickedness: