Check out Malibu's Las Tunas Beach and Topanga Beach including homes and the neighborhood after the Palisades fire in early August 2026 from the air (bird's eye view). The video footage is from August 2, 2026. Burned down homes are still in the process of rebuilding. Malibu Las Tunas Beach Topanga Beach Palisades Fire Aerial View Tour Flyover Early August 2026. The NATO arson occurred in January 2025.

This the NATO Weather Warfare Plan under UN Agenda 2030 Great Reset.

The fusion of our Physical, REAL ID Digital and Biological Identities per Dr Evil:

Secret Anthropology plans for Farm Animals aka: profane clueless humans: