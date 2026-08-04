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Juxtaposition1
2h

The fusion of our Physical, REAL ID Digital and Biological Identities per Dr Evil:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyHnpwZxpDQ

Secret Anthropology plans for Farm Animals aka: profane clueless humans:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVIy3rjuKGY

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Juxtaposition1
2hEdited

Climate Action leads to SMART LA 2028: REAL ID open air prison:

https://ita.lacity.gov/smartla2028

https://ita.lacity.gov/sites/g/files/wph1626/files/2021-05/SmartLA2028%20-%20Smart%20City%20Strategy.pdf

https://zerogeoengineering.com/2023/darpa-smart-dust-and-rogue-geoengineering/

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