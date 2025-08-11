Age 6 Natalie Wood's Monarch Butterfly torment on film

Tomorrow is Forever with Orson Welles, 1946:

Tomorrow Is Forever a 1946 American romantic drama film directed by Irving Pichel, adapted by Lenore Coffee from Gwen Bristow's 1943 serialized novel of the same name. Starring Claudette Colbert, Orson Welles, and George Brent, it was the film debut of both Richard Long and Natalie Wood. The film was produced by International Pictures and distributed by RKO Radio Pictures.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomorrow_Is_Forever

