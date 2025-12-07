Ain't that a kick in the head?

Ocean’s 11 is a 1960 American heist film directed and produced by Lewis Milestone from a screenplay by Harry Brown and Charles Lederer, based on a story by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell. The film stars an ensemble cast and five members of the Rat Pack: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. Centered on a series of Las Vegas casino robberies, the film also stars Angie Dickinson, Richard Conte, Cesar Romero, Patrice Wymore, Akim Tamiroff, and Henry Silva. It includes cameo appearances by Shirley MacLaine, Red Skelton, and George Raft.

Ocean’s 11 premiered in Las Vegas on August 3, 1960, and was theatrically released in the United States on August 10 by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film received mixed reviews from critics. It originated the Ocean’s film series.