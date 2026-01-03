Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Alisa Rosenberg was a fraud reading a Fascist Script

Hollywood Clown Show: Ayn Rand, Gloria Steinem, Mae Brussell, Joan Didion, Naomi Wolf, Chelsea Handler, Peggy Noonan, Mike Wallace, Larry King, Charlie Rose, Tom Snyder
Juxtaposition1
Jan 03, 2026

Alisa Roseberg aka: Alice O’Conner was a Hollywood trained fascist fraud pen named Ayn Rand.

No need to sugar coat it. Her Fascist books and essays were not of her own ideas.

Delete the clown show of CBS, Mike Wallace, William Paley & Ayn Rand. Fake!

The most dishonest voices of America, CBS Evil Eye of Walter Cronkite & Dan Rather.

100% of Media is fake. TRUMP to DeSantis to Jesse Ventura to Gavin Newsom, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, RFKJ, Andrea Mitchell, Bill Maher, Jimmy Kimmel, Howard Stern, Rachel Madcow, Tucker Carlson, Stew Peters, Anthony Napolitano, Jeffrey Sachs, Victor Davis Hanson, Rand Paul, Chuck Schumer, Anderson Cooper, Glen Greenwald, Dr Drew, Dr Phil, Dr Oz, Dr Ruth Westheimer, Dr John Campbell, Jennifer Doudna, Joy Weiss, Jami Cate, Kristofer Pister, Dog Leone, Joe Lacob.

