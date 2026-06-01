“Alive Again“ is a song written by James Pankow for the group Chicago and recorded for their album Hot Streets (1978), with Peter Cetera singing lead vocals. The first single released from that album, it reached No. 14 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. In Canada, “Alive Again” spent two weeks at No. 11.

“Alive Again” was Chicago’s first new single after their split with producer James William Guercio. It was also their first single after the accidental death of Terry Kath; Donnie Dacus played guitar on the recording, marking his debut work with the band.

The group initially called themselves the Big Thing, then changed to the Chicago Transit Authority in 1968, and finally shortened the name to Chicago in 1969.

Laudir de Oliveira joined the band as a percussionist and second drummer in 1974. Kath died in 1978 and was replaced by several guitarists in succession. Bill Champlin joined in 1981, providing vocals, keyboards, and rhythm guitar. Cetera left the band in 1985 and was replaced by Jason Scheff. Seraphine left in 1990 and was replaced by Tris Imboden. Although the band’s lineup has been more fluid since 2009, Lamm, Loughnane, and Pankow have remained constant members. Parazaider “officially retired” in 2017. In 2021, he revealed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. In 2025, Lamm and Pankow went on hiatus from touring amidst health problems before permanently retiring from the road in 2026.