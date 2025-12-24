Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"All I want for Christmas is you" by Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey (March 27, 1969) is an American singer-songwriter.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Dec 24, 2025

Mariah Carey (March 27, 1969) is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress. Dubbed the “Songbird Supreme”, Carey is known for her five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style, signature use of the whistle register, and diva persona. An influential figure in music, she was ranked as the fifth-greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone in 2023.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture