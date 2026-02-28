Less than a minute after a tall figure walked from the shadows and through the front door of O.J. Simpson’s mansion, the former football great responded to the persistent ringing of his intercom, a limousine driver testified Tuesday.

Allan Park, who said he had been sitting in front of Simpson’s gate pressing the button on the intercom for 15 minutes without getting a response, testified that as soon as the person walked through the door lights came on and Simpson came to the intercom and said he had overslept.

Park also testified about a key element of Simpson’s alibi on the night of June 12. He said that Simpson’s white Ford Bronco was not parked outside the estate from the time he arrived until at least 10:40 p.m., when he pulled up to the gate and started ringing the bell.

Rosa Lopez, a witness for the defense who previously gave videotaped testimony outside the presence of the jury, said she saw Simpson’s car parked outside his house at 10 p.m. that night.

Park provided detailed testimony about the crucial time period when the prosecution contends Simpson was murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Prosecutors contend that the two were killed about 10:15 p.m.

Speaking clearly and precisely, Park said he pulled up to Simpson’s Brentwood home in a stretch limousine at exactly 10:22 p.m. on June 12, 1994, to take the sports commentator and actor to Los Angeles International Airport for an 11:45 p.m. flight to Chicago.

After waiting outside the walled estate until his 10:40 p.m. scheduled arrival time, Park said he pulled his car up to one of two gates to the property and pressed the button on the intercom.

For the next 15 minutes, Park testified, he intermittently rang the intercom and made phone calls to his boss trying to decide what to do.

During his final conversation with his employer, Dale St. John, Park said he saw a large African-American person wearing dark clothing emerge from the shadows near the driveway and walk into Simpson’s house.

Phone records introduced into evidence by the prosecution Tuesday indicated that Park’s cellular phone conversation with his boss ended at exactly 10:55:12 p.m.

Park said that within seconds after the person entered the house several lights came on and moments later a voice he recognized as Simpson’s responded on the intercom.

“He told me he overslept, he just got out of the shower and he’d be out in a minute,” Park said.

Park said that after Simpson spoke to him, Simpson’s house guest, Brian “Kato” Kaelin, opened the gate, and Park pulled the limousine up to the front door.

About five minutes later, Simpson emerged from the house and started loading bags into the car with the help of Park and Kaelin.

Allan Park on the witness stand identifying a bag belonging to O.J. Simpson.

Brian Gerard "Kato" Kaelin (born March 9, 1959) is an American actor and radio and television personality. A friend of Nicole Brown Simpson, Kaelin is best known for serving as a witness in the O. J. Simpson murder trial in 1995, receiving considerable media attention during the trial.

The clueless clown act of unemployed actor pool boy Brian Kato Kaelin.

Despite Allan Park & Brian “Kato” Kaelin both being witnesses for the prosecution they were polar opposites. Allan Park was articulate, clear, unambiguous and truthful, whereas Kato Kaelin was annoying, evasive, obfuscating, confusing and repeatedly committed perjury. Kato & Park stand in stark contrast of credibility.

