The Majestic Twelve Documents are a set of documents that purported to reveal a secret committee of 12, supposedly formed in 1947 by an executive order by U.S. President Harry S. Truman1. The documents detail how the crash of an alien spacecraft at Roswell in July 1947 had been concealed, how the recovered alien technology could be exploited, and how the U.S. should engage with extraterrestrial life in the future1. The documents also list the members of the government's special Majestic-12 or "MJ-12" UFO group.

Alleged members

The following individuals were described in the Majestic-12 documents as "designated members" of Majestic:

Lloyd Berkner

Detlev Bronk

Vannevar Bush

James Forrestal

Gordon Gray

Roscoe H. Hillenkoetter

Jerome Clarke Hunsaker

Donald H. Menzel

Robert M. Montague

Sidney Souers

Nathan F. Twining

Hoyt Vandenberg

