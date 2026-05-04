The 2026 Giro d’Italia will take place from May 9, starting in Bulgaria and finishing in Rome, Italy, on Sunday, 31 May 2026

The 2026 Giro d’Italia will cover 3,459.2 km (2,149.4 miles) over 21 stages.

Key Details:

Start Date : The race will kick off on May 9, 2026.

Location: The Grande Partenza (Grand Start) is expected to be in Bulgaria, with the race likely including three stages in the country before returning to Italy.

End Date: The Giro will conclude on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Rome.

Double Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard is the favorite to win the 2026 Giro.

Why is the Giro d’Italia So Hard?