“Tears dry on their own” (June 22, 2007):

“Rehab” LIVE Glastonbury 2007:

“Valerie” Glastonbury, June 22, 2007:

Many of Winehouse’s maternal uncles were professional jazz musicians. Her paternal grandmother, Cynthia, had been a singer and dated jazz saxophonist Ronnie Scott. Cynthia, along with Winehouse’s parents, nurtured Winehouse’s early interest in jazz. Mitch would frequently sing and play the songs of jazz musicians like Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett around the house, and when reprimanded at school, Amy Winehouse would sing “Fly Me to the Moon“ before seeing the headmistress. Her parents separated when she was nine, after which she lived with her mother and her boyfriend in Whetstone, London, and spent weekends with her father and his girlfriend in Hatfield Heath, Essex.

In 1992, Cynthia encouraged Winehouse to attend the Susi Earnshaw Theatre School, where she spent Saturdays developing her singing, acting and tap dancing. With her childhood friend Juliette Ashby, she formed a short-lived rap duo called Sweet ‘n’ Sour. Winehouse later enrolled at the Sylvia Young Theatre School; at her audition she sang “On the Sunny Side of the Street“. Reports that she was expelled at 14 for “not applying herself” and for piercing her nose were denied by both Sylvia Young and her father, who clarified that she simply transferred schools at 15. One of her teachers there recalled her as a skilled writer, saying she could have become a novelist or journalist. She later attended the Mount School in Mill Hill and briefly went to the BRIT School in Selhurst, Croydon. After experimenting with her brother’s guitar, Winehouse purchased her own and soon began writing her own songs. Around the same time, she worked as an entertainment journalist for the World Entertainment News Network and was a vocalist for the National Youth Jazz Orchestra. Her best friend, soul singer Tyler James, later sent a demo tape of hers to an A&R scout to help kickstart her professional career

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