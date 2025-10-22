Amy Winehouse made her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on March 19, 2004. During this performance, she delivered a captivating rendition of “I Heard Love Is Blind”.
Share post
Amy Winehouse appears on The Jonathan Ross Show, March 19, 2004.
Smart as a whip at age 20. Six months before her 21st birthday. Elocution lessons included.
Oct 22, 2025
