Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Amy Winehouse appears on The Jonathan Ross Show, March 19, 2004.

Smart as a whip at age 20. Six months before her 21st birthday. Elocution lessons included.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Oct 22, 2025
∙ Paid
3
1
Share

Amy Winehouse made her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on March 19, 2004. During this performance, she delivered a captivating rendition of “I Heard Love Is Blind”.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture