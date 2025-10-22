Amy Winehouse sings Dinah Washington Jazz

Amy Winehouse, then age 20, made her first television appearance on the Jools Holland show on November 7, 2003. During this performance, she launched into her hit single “Stronger Than Me” from her debut album, “Frank.” This event marked a significant moment in her career, showcasing her raw talent and setting the stage for her future success.

AMY WINEHOUSE – Teach Me Tonight

Later… with Jools Holland, 2004



In 2004, aged just 20, Amy Winehouse stepped onto the Jools Holland stage and delivered Teach Me Tonight — a 1953 standard by Sammy Cahn and Gene De Paul, famously interpreted by artists like Nina Simone and Dinah Washington.



A young voice with an old soul — and total control.

“Teach Me Tonight“ is a popular song that has become a jazz standard. The music was written by Gene De Paul, the lyrics by Sammy Cahn. The song was published in 1953.