A second man has come forward to allege that he was sexually assaulted by former superior court judge, Fox News judicial analyst & Podcaster Andrew Napolitano.

A lawsuit was filed accusing the on-air personality of sexual abuse, sexual assault, assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in New Jersey state court on Monday morning. Through his attorney, Napolitano strongly disputed the allegations as “total fiction.” The Napolitano attorney called this a “copycat lawsuit” filed for “financial gain.”

Content warning: In the graphic filing, Napolitano is repeatedly accused of making unwanted sexual advances and lording his status and power over a young waiter in order to extort sexual favors. The filing also accuses the former judge of attempting to rape and sodomize the younger man.

“Judging Freedom” is the name of this concealment artist’s Podcast.

Gay crimes seem to be clueless Princeton alum Judge Napolitano’s predilection along with COINTELPRO balderdash, mendacity and poppycock with fellow cohorts Gerald Calente, Harvard clown Jeffrey Sachs, Col Douglas MacGregor, James R. Webb, Alastair Crooke, Larry Johnson, Robert Barnes, et al…

Prior relationship with James C. Shiel — Obituary and Background:

James Conley Sheil, 48, died suddenly on March 19, 2013, at his home in Little Falls, New Jersey. Born in Newark on May 25, 1964, he was a prominent attorney and educator known for his work in business litigation and his dedication to pro bono legal services.

James Sheil was a member of the Business and Financial Services Litigation Group at McCarter & English, where he was a sought-after legal analyst and appellate brief writer. He also served as an adjunct professor of legal research and writing at Seton Hall Law School in Newar. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in English in 1986 and earned his J.D. from Seton Hall Law School, summa cum laude, in 1999, where he was managing editor of the Seton Hall Law Review. After graduation, he spent a year as a law clerk for the Hon. John C. Lifland in federal district court in Newark.