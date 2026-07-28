Andrew Napolitano Accused of Sexual Assault & Attempted Rape in a Second Lawsuit
Former Fox News Judicial Analyst Andrew Napolitano Podcaster Influencer
A second man has come forward to allege that he was sexually assaulted by former superior court judge, Fox News judicial analyst & Podcaster Andrew Napolitano.
A lawsuit was filed accusing the on-air personality of sexual abuse, sexual assault, assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in New Jersey state court on Monday morning. Through his attorney, Napolitano strongly disputed the allegations as “total fiction.” The Napolitano attorney called this a “copycat lawsuit” filed for “financial gain.”
Content warning: In the graphic filing, Napolitano is repeatedly accused of making unwanted sexual advances and lording his status and power over a young waiter in order to extort sexual favors. The filing also accuses the former judge of attempting to rape and sodomize the younger man.
“Judging Freedom” is the name of this concealment artist’s Podcast.
Gay crimes seem to be clueless Princeton alum Judge Napolitano’s predilection along with COINTELPRO balderdash, mendacity and poppycock with fellow cohorts Gerald Calente, Harvard clown Jeffrey Sachs, Col Douglas MacGregor, James R. Webb, Alastair Crooke, Larry Johnson, Robert Barnes, et al…
Prior relationship with James C. Shiel — Obituary and Background:
James Conley Sheil, 48, died suddenly on March 19, 2013, at his home in Little Falls, New Jersey. Born in Newark on May 25, 1964, he was a prominent attorney and educator known for his work in business litigation and his dedication to pro bono legal services.
James Sheil was a member of the Business and Financial Services Litigation Group at McCarter & English, where he was a sought-after legal analyst and appellate brief writer. He also served as an adjunct professor of legal research and writing at Seton Hall Law School in Newar. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in English in 1986 and earned his J.D. from Seton Hall Law School, summa cum laude, in 1999, where he was managing editor of the Seton Hall Law Review. After graduation, he spent a year as a law clerk for the Hon. John C. Lifland in federal district court in Newark.
Mockingbord Media Career:
Before joining Fox as a news analyst, Napolitano was the presiding judge for the first season of Twentieth Television‘s syndicated court show Power of Attorney (2000–2002), in which people brought small-claims disputes to a televised courtroom. Differing from similar formats, the plaintiffs and defendants were represented pro bono by famous attorneys. He departed the series after its first season.
From 2006 to 2010, Napolitano co-hosted a talk radio show on Fox News Radio with Brian Kilmeade titled Brian and the Judge. He hosted a daily libertarian talk show called Freedom Watch that aired on Fox Business Channel. Frequent guests on Freedom Watch were Congressman Ron Paul, Lew Rockwell and Peter Schiff. He promoted the works of Friedrich Hayek and Ludwig von Mises in his program. The show originally aired every Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. on Fox News’ Strategy Room and from September 14, 2009, aired three to four times a week. On June 12, 2010, it debuted as a weekly show on Fox Business. It was one of several programs dropped in February 2012 when FBN revamped its primetime lineup.
COINTELPRO Mockingbord Podcast Influencer Andrew Napolitano.
Andrew Napolitano Sexual Assault Allegations:
Two separate lawsuits have accused former New Jersey Superior Court judge and current Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano of sexual assault and related misconduct.
First Allegation — Charles Corbishley (1987):
Filed in New York federal court, the suit claims that in 1987, when Corbishley was 20 and facing arson charges, Napolitano lured him to his Hackensack home under the pretense of yard work. According to the complaint, Napolitano allegedly forced Corbishley to perform oral sex, saying, “Be a good boy”, and then handed him a lenient sentence of probation and community service.
The suit alleges Napolitano also attempted to intimidate Corbishley into avoiding legal action by contacting police in multiple states.
Napolitano denied the claims, calling them “total fiction” and a “copycat” lawsuit.
Second Allegation — James Kruzelnick (2014–2017):
Filed in New Jersey state court, this $15 million lawsuit alleges a pattern of harassment and abuse between 2014 and 2017. Kruzelnick, then a waiter at Mohawk House in Sparta, NJ, claims Napolitano, a regular customer, repeatedly asked for him as his waiter and made unwanted sexual advanced.
In December 2014, Napolitano allegedly followed Kruzelnick into a bathroom, groped him from behind, and said, “You are just so hot”. The suit alleges Napolitano then escalated to making explicit sexual remarks, asking blunt questions, and attempting to rape and sodomize him.
Kruzelnick claims he pushed Napolitano off and told him not to touch him again, but the harassment continued, eventually leading to a friendship.
Legal and Public Response:
Napolitano’s attorneys have consistently denied all allegations, calling them fabricated and motivated by financial gain.
The lawyers representing both Corbishley and Kruzelnick have described Kruzelnick as credible, citing corroborating witnesses and evidence.
Fox News has not publicly addressed the claims.
These cases remain active in court, with no convictions or rulings yet. Both suits allege serious sexual misconduct, but the legal outcomes depend on the courts’ evaluation of the evidence and credibility of the witnesses.
Former relationship with James C. Shiel — Obituary and Background
James Conley Sheil, 48, died suddenly on March 19, 2013, at his home in Little Falls, New Jersey
Born in Newark on May 25, 1964, he was a prominent attorney and educator known for his work in business litigation and his dedication to pro bono legal services.