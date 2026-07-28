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Andrew Napolitano Sexual Assault Allegations:

Two separate lawsuits have accused former New Jersey Superior Court judge and current Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano of sexual assault and related misconduct.

First Allegation — Charles Corbishley (1987):

Filed in New York federal court, the suit claims that in 1987, when Corbishley was 20 and facing arson charges, Napolitano lured him to his Hackensack home under the pretense of yard work. According to the complaint, Napolitano allegedly forced Corbishley to perform oral sex, saying, “Be a good boy”, and then handed him a lenient sentence of probation and community service.

The suit alleges Napolitano also attempted to intimidate Corbishley into avoiding legal action by contacting police in multiple states.

Napolitano denied the claims, calling them “total fiction” and a “copycat” lawsuit.

Second Allegation — James Kruzelnick (2014–2017):

Filed in New Jersey state court, this $15 million lawsuit alleges a pattern of harassment and abuse between 2014 and 2017. Kruzelnick, then a waiter at Mohawk House in Sparta, NJ, claims Napolitano, a regular customer, repeatedly asked for him as his waiter and made unwanted sexual advanced.

In December 2014, Napolitano allegedly followed Kruzelnick into a bathroom, groped him from behind, and said, “You are just so hot”. The suit alleges Napolitano then escalated to making explicit sexual remarks, asking blunt questions, and attempting to rape and sodomize him.

Kruzelnick claims he pushed Napolitano off and told him not to touch him again, but the harassment continued, eventually leading to a friendship.

Legal and Public Response:

Napolitano’s attorneys have consistently denied all allegations, calling them fabricated and motivated by financial gain.

The lawyers representing both Corbishley and Kruzelnick have described Kruzelnick as credible, citing corroborating witnesses and evidence.

Fox News has not publicly addressed the claims.

These cases remain active in court, with no convictions or rulings yet. Both suits allege serious sexual misconduct, but the legal outcomes depend on the courts’ evaluation of the evidence and credibility of the witnesses.

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Former relationship with James C. Shiel — Obituary and Background

James Conley Sheil, 48, died suddenly on March 19, 2013, at his home in Little Falls, New Jersey

Born in Newark on May 25, 1964, he was a prominent attorney and educator known for his work in business litigation and his dedication to pro bono legal services.

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