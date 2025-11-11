Ann Margret & Elvis Presley 1964

Viva Las Vegas is a 1964 American rock and roll musical film directed by George Sidney, written by Sally Benson, choreographed by David Winters, and starring Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret, Cesare Danova, William Demarest and Nicky Blair. Set in Las Vegas, Nevada, the film is about two competing race car drivers who also compete for the same girl.

The film’s theme song “Viva Las Vegas” (written by Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman) did well on the year’s record sales and has since become a theme song for the titular city.

The film is regarded by Elvis fans and film critics as one of Presley’s best films, and it is noted for the real-life on-screen chemistry between Presley and Ann-Margret.

Viva Las Vegas was a hit at film theaters, as it was No. 14 on the Variety entertainment trade magazine’s year-end box-office list of the top-grossing films of 1964.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viva_Las_Vegas