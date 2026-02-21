“Another Rainy Day in New York City“ is a song written by Robert Lamm for the band Chicago and recorded for their album Chicago X. It was sung by Peter Cetera and released as the album’s lead single.

While “Another Rainy Day in New York City” was ascending the US Billboard Hot 100, “If You Leave Me Now“ was released as the next single and debuted on the August 14, 1976 chart at No. 60. The commercial success of “If You Leave Me Down” began to eclipse “Another Rainy Day in New York City”, which dropped from its peak of No. 32 to No. 46 that same week. “Another Rainy Day in New York City” also peaked at No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary chart.