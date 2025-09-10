Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Are celebrities & politicians in a Cult?

All SWISS Bank Operatives obey a strict Chain of Command, The Olbelisk hierarchy.
Juxtaposition1
Sep 10, 2025
Can you say YES!

They follow orders or people die. It’s that simple.

  • Code of Obedience (Compliance with their higher authority narratives)

  • Code of Omerta (silence)

  • Cremation of Care Pagan Ritual (annually)

  • World Mission (SWISS Anthropology United Nations Agenda 2030)

Steve Winwood, Steve Miller Band, Boz Skaggs, Janis Joplin, Jerry Garcia, Carlos Santana, Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse, Judy Garland, Cass Elliot, Keith Moon, George Michael, Alan Wilson, Jim Morrison, George Harrison, Mick Jagger, Gene Simmons, Neil Young, Grace Slick & Oliver Silverstein Stone, Nancy & Paul Pelosi

