Dreamland Resort is reporting live from the Area 51 Front Gate at Groom Lake Road. The camos backed way off when my friend Lee deployed the 50' camera mast on his van!

An Inside Look at the AREA 51 JANET Flights and the Las Vegas Terminal:

Another illegal AREA 51 Land Grab - Tikaboo Peak:

On May 1, 2026, new warning signs were discovered around Tikaboo Peak. The popular AREA 51 view spot is now OFF LIMITS. A new 26,000-acre restricted area was imposed, without public input, without hearings, without environmental impact statement, literally overnight! Lear all about this illegal land grab and see footage of the new warning signs in this exclusive video.

Unusual activity at Warm Springs, NV:

Yesterday, July 14, 2026 we saw some unusual activity at Warm Springs, at the northern end of Hwy 375 that leads past Rachel and AREA 51.



In this short video Dreamland Resort shares some aerial shots of the historic Warm Springs area and of the nearby hot spring. Then I show you the activity we saw.

Rachel, Nevada:

Rachel is a census-designated place (CDP) in Lincoln County, Nevada, United States. As of the 2020 census, it had a population of 48. As the closest settlement to the Nellis Air Force Range and Area 51, Rachel enjoys a modest celebrity status, particularly among aviation enthusiasts and UFO hunters.

Overview:

Rachel is over 100 miles (160 km) north of Las Vegas in the Great Basin Desert, along Nevada Highway 375 (the “Extraterrestrial Highway”) in Nevada. The tiny town receives a substantial number of visitors and tourists, catered to by a small tourist shop, a 12-room motel, and an alien-themed restaurant and bar, the Little A’Le’Inn.

Several unpaved roads near Rachel lead from Highway 375 to the boundary of Area 51.

Rachel’s resident population generally numbers around 50, with some of them involved in ranching. Most of the year-round inhabitants live in mobile homes. Rachel has never had a post office. The children are bussed to Alamo, approximately 50 miles (80 km) away, for school. North of the town is the Quinn Canyon Range that has the ghost town of Adaven.

On July 10, 1986, at about 4:10 pm, two F-16s of the Norwegian Air Force collided in mid-air while participating in Red Flag exercises near Rachel. One of them crashed within Rachel, only 25 yards (23 m) from the edge of a mobile home park. The pilot of the downed fighter had ejected safely before the crash, and the other F-16 made it back to Nellis Air Force Base. The pilot of the downed F-16 suffered only minor injuries, and was transported from the crash site within 20 minutes of the incident by a U.S. Air Force helicopter.