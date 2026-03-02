Area 51 is a highly classified United States Air Force (USAF) facility within the Nevada Test and Training Range in southern Nevada. (Sikorsky UH-60 Helicopters)

A remote detachment administered by Edwards Air Force Base, the facility is officially called Homey Airport (ICAO: KXTA, FAA LID: XTA) or Groom Lake (after the salt flat next to its airfield). Details of its operations are not made public, but the USAF says that it is an open training range, and it is commonly thought to support the development and testing of experimental aircraft and weapons. The USAF and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) acquired the site in 1955, primarily for flight tests of the Lockheed U-2 aircraft.

All research and occurrences in Area 51 are Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI). The CIA publicly acknowledged the base’s existence on 25 June 2013, through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed in 2005; it has declassified documents detailing its history and purpose. The intense secrecy surrounding the base has made it the frequent subject of conspiracy theories and a central component of unidentified flying object (UFO) folklore.

The surrounding area is a popular tourist destination, including the small town of Rachel on the so-called "Extraterrestrial Highway".

Along much of its course through Nevada, US 95 has signs designating it as the Veterans Memorial Highway. A portion of the route in Las Vegas northwest of downtown is also called the Oran K. Gragson Freeway, named for Las Vegas mayor Oran K. Gragson who advocated for construction of that portion of freeway in the 1960s.

Area 51 (elevation 4,400 feet) high desert:

The original rectangular base of 6 by 10 miles (10 by 16 km) is part of the "Groom box", a rectangle of restricted airspace measuring 23 by 25 miles (37 by 40 km). The area is connected to the internal Nevada Test Site (NTS) road network, with paved roads leading south to Mercury and west to the NTS's Yucca Flat region. Leading northeast from the lake, the wide and well-maintained Groom Lake Road runs through a pass in the Jumbled Hills. The road formerly led to mines in the Groom basin; it has been improved since their closure. It winds past a security checkpoint; the restricted area around the base extends farther east. After leaving the restricted area, Groom Lake Road descends eastward to the floor of the Tikaboo Valley, passing the dirt-road entrances to several small ranches before converging with State Route 375, the "Extraterrestrial Highway", south of Rachel.

Sikorsky UH-60 Attack helicopter (a Blackhawk variant)