Ashley Ellerin was 22 years old when she was murdered on February 21, 2001.

She was born on July 16, 1978, in Los Altos, California, and was a 22-year-old fashion design student at the time of her death. Ellerin was found stabbed 47 times in her Hollywood home, just hours before she was scheduled to meet actor Ashton Kutcher for a date. The case became widely known due to Kutcher’s involvement and the eventual identification of her killer, Michael Gargiulo, as “The Hollywood Ripper”.

Ashley Ellerin’s murder scene at 1911 Pinehurst Road, West Hollywood, is merely two blocks away from:

Janis Joplin’s murder scene at 7033 Franklin Avenue (#13), Landmark Motel Room #105 (#33)

The Academy Awards Dolby Theater

The Magic Castle on Franklin Avenue

The Chinese Mann Theater

The Hollywood Boulevard walk of fame

Charlie Manson's old apartment from 1959

Charlie Watson's old apartment from 1969



The Los Angeles DA blamed a scapegoat. This is the common practice.

Los Altos High School yearbook photo of Ashley Ellerin.

Ashton Kutcher & Ashley Ellerin in happier times.

Another fake Hollywood romance?