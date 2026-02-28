Astonishing LA Police interview with O.J.

The controllers of Marcia Clark’s decision to not introduce the LAPD interview with OJ Simpson during the 1995 murder trial was influenced by several factors. The interview, which was never played for the jury, was not deemed necessary by the prosecution to support their case. The prosecution’s focus was on the forensic evidence and the defense’s argument that the LAPD’s handling of the case was tainted by racism and incompetence. Clark’s personal circumstances, including a divorce and custody battle, also played a role in her decision-making process. Despite the interview’s potential to provide insight into the LAPD’s investigation, it was not considered essential to the prosecution’s case.

A third grader could have convicted OJ Simpson based on this interview alone.

The fix was in for both the Rodney King case & the OJ Simpson Trial of the Century.

On Monday June 13, 1994, O.J. Simpson returned home to gated 360 Rockingham Avenue from Chicago at around 12:10pm. O.J. was driven by Howard Weitzman to the Parker Center for a Mirandized Interview with LAPD detectives Tom Lange & Phil Vannatter. The 1:35pm interview was approximately 33-minutes in duration.

Inextricably, Marcia Clark never introduced this interview at trial, and the jury never watched it nor read a transcript.

The “fix was in” for an O.J. acquittal from day one.

O.J. Simpson & Nicole, a 17-year relationship. She was ages 18-35. He 29-46.

Nicole and her two children, Sydney & Justin.

Happier times on Holiday.

Double murder scene on Monday June 13, 1994, at 875 South Bundy Drive. Brentwood District of Los Angeles. The murders occurred at about 10:30pm Sunday night June 12th. The killing was over in under three minutes.