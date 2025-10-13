At Last: Sub dermal Biometric WBANs

Building a Future-Ready Digital Transformation Plan

Digital transformation is a cornerstone of manufacturing excellence. While most enterprises recognize this fact, few have a sustainable blueprint. Many continue to rely on disjointed, legacy systems that lack the flexibility and scalability required for the industry 4.0 era.

The five essential steps of a digital transformation plan are:

Assess your current state of operations

Build a unified data architecture

Deploy a modern MES

Embrace flexibility and standardization

Simplify integrations

Factories that digitally transform are smarter and more resilient than legacy facilities. Like tire manufacturer Pirelli, industrial firms produce millions of data points daily, requiring an effective means of unifying these data. Download the whitepaper, Unified Solution Portfolios and the Need for Industry 4.0 Transformation, to learn how solutions like GE Vernova Proficy provide the real-time visibility and data centralization needed to scale technology.

