Attorney Brian Panish's Closing Arguments re: Mark & Jacob Iskander Wrongful Death Trial
$438 MILLION Judgment petition & the Magna Carta
Magna Carta Justice:
“a charter of liberty and political rights obtained from King John of England by his rebellious barons at Runnymede in 1215, which came to be seen as the seminal document of English constitutional practice”
You decide.
“vera dic, speak the truth”
Plaintiff's attorney Brian Panish gave a 2 1/2 hour closing argument on Monday (June 1) in the trial over the Iskanders' wrongful death lawsuit against Rebecca Grossman and Scott Erickson. This is the entire argument.