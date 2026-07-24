Ronan Dennis Case Overview:

Former Australian world time trial champion Rohan Dennis drove a MBZ utility car over is wife killing her. The 2023 incident in Adelaide led to a criminal case, but he was ultimately spared prison.

The Incident:

On December 30, 2023, Dennis and his wife, fellow Olympian and former track world champion Melissa Hoskins, had an argument over home renovations. Dennis left the family home in Medindie, Adelaide, to drive off, but Hoskins remained near the vehicle. As he drove away, she jumped onto the hood of his car. A Mezedes Benz “ute” driven by Dennis struck her, killing her almost three weeks later.

Legal Proceedings:

Initially charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving without due care, Dennis pleaded not guilty. The charges were later downgraded to a single aggravated charge of creating a likelihood of harm. He entered a guilty plea in 2025.

Sentencing:

At the South Australia District Court, Judge Ian Press sentenced Dennis to one year, four months, and 28 days in prison, but suspended the sentence on the condition he serve a two-year good behavior bond. His driver’s license was suspended for five years. The judge acknowledged the tragedy but noted Dennis’s attempt to de-escalate the argument by leaving the house and stressed that driving away when the situation became dangerous was not excused.

Public and Family Reaction:

Hoskins’ mother, Amanda, gave a victim statement saying she believed the incident was a tragic accident and that Dennis would never intentionally harm her daughter. She told the court, “Melissa is the best thing that ever happened to you… I know you would never intentionally hurt her.”

Later Controversy:

In 2026, Dennis was allegedly caught driving while banned after his licence suspension, leading to his Volkswagen being impounded for 28 days. He also drew public criticism for posting on social media that his Porsche was “an absolute weapon,” which he later defended as a joke, saying he loved Melissa and had never used physical aggression in their relationship.

In summary: Ronan Dennis was not criminally responsible for his wife’s death, received a suspended sentence, and remains under a five-year driving ban, but has faced ongoing scrutiny over his conduct and public statements since the incident.

On 31 December 2023, Rohan Dennis was involved in a fatal incident in which a vehicle he was driving struck and killed his wife, Olympian Melissa Hoskins, outside their home in Adelaide after the two got in an argument. In December 2024, Dennis pleaded guilty to an aggravated charge of creating a likelihood of harm. One of his first social media posts after causing the death of his wife was also troubling, containing a picture of a Porsche sports car with the caption "what an absolute weapon". Dennis faces additional legal issues as he was caught driving while disqualified with his two children and could face additional jail time.

Melissa Marie Hoskins (24 February 1991 – 31 December 2023) was an Australian track and road racing cyclist, who topped the general classification in the 2012 Tour of Chongming Island. She was a member of the Australian track cycling team pursuit team that finished in fourth place at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Hoskins announced her retirement from professional cycling on 2 May 2017.

On 30 December 2023, Hoskins was struck by a grey ute on Avenel Gardens Road, Medindie, an inner northern suburb of Adelaide, and died a day later from her injuries in hospital. She was 32. Police arrested her husband Rohan Dennis, charging him with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life.

In December 2024, Dennis pleaded guilty to an aggravated charge of creating a likelihood of harm. Prosecutors dropped the initial charges of causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life, acknowledging that Dennis acted recklessly but without intent to harm Hoskins. In May 2025, he was sentenced to 17 months in prison with a non-parole period of ten months; however, the judge suspended the sentence on a two-year good-behavior bond, as Dennis is the sole carer of the couple’s two children. Judge Ian Press emphasised that Dennis was not criminally responsible for causing his wife’s death, but his conviction related to driving up to 75 m (246 ft) while Hoskins was clinging to the bonnet of his car. She died after he had sped up, not knowing that she was still clinging to the side of the car, subsequently falling off and under it.