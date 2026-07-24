Australian Olympic Doping (AIS)

The AIS Doping scandal involving Junior World Champion Mark French:

The 2004 Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) doping scandal was a major controversy in track cycling, centered on allegations that several Australian sprinters had used Mark French’s room at the AIS Del Monte facility in Adelaide to inject banned substances.

How the scandal began:

In December 2003, cleaners found a large plastic bucket containing injection paraphernalia, 13 ampoules of equine growth hormone (EquiGen), and other substances in French’s room. EquiGen is an illegal doping agent, and the discovery led to French being accused of possession and trafficking of banned substances. He was initially banned from cycling for two years and fined $1000.

Mark French’s testimony:

At a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing in June 2004, French swore that Shane Kelly, Sean Eadie, Jobie Dajka, Graeme Brown, and Brett Lancaster had used his room for injections of vitamins, supplements, and banned substances. He claimed these sessions occurred from June to December 2003, months before the Athens Olympics.

The Anderson inquiry:

A high-profile inquiry led by retired Supreme Court Justice Robert Anderson QC investigated the allegations. The report found: