AVIS (Automatic Vehicle Identification System)
24-7 Traffic Law Enforcement Network (The Evil Eye in the sky)
What could possibly go wrong with AVIS “Programmable Quota-based Revenue Collection”?
* “REAL TIME ID Average Speed Enforcement”, not just speed traps.
* Techno-corruption and 24-7 tracking of any use of your vehicles
* No due process
* No discretion
* No judgment
* Might makes right
* Tyranny
* Registered owner of vehicle is assumed guilty & issues a ticket
Colorada & Oklahoma are Beta Test sites. Digital tracking will become standard everywhere on Earth.