“Baby (You’ve Got What It Takes)” 1959

In August 1959, Brook Benton partnered with Dinah Washington to record the song as “Baby (You’ve Got What It Takes)”. Their version, released in January 1960, was hugely successful on both the pop and R&B charts, reaching No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No.1 on the Hot R&B sides chart for ten weeks, becoming one of the most successful R&B singles of the 1960s. The song was also featured on their 1960 duet album, The Two of Us.

Piano was by Joe Zawinul and Belford Hendricks was the arranger and conductor.