With Linda Ronstadt. Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll (Chuck Berry) (Keith Richards) 1987.

Chuck Berry & Linda Ronstadt at St. Louis Concert (1986):

The October 16, 1986 shows at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri, were part of a special celebration of Chuck Berry’s 60th birthday. The concerts were filmed for the 1987 documentary Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll, directed by Taylor Hackford.