Back in the USA: Linda Ronstadt, Chuck Berry & Keith Richards
The USA is a SWISS Colony Hunger Game of clueless prisoners.
With Linda Ronstadt. Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll (Chuck Berry) (Keith Richards) 1987.
Chuck Berry & Linda Ronstadt at St. Louis Concert (1986):
The October 16, 1986 shows at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri, were part of a special celebration of Chuck Berry’s 60th birthday. The concerts were filmed for the 1987 documentary Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll, directed by Taylor Hackford.
Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hail!_Hail!_Rock_%27n%27_Roll
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