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Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BlackRock

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Economic_Forum

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Fink

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sustainable_Development_Goals

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Temple

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The word "Temple" comes from Ancient Rome, where a templum constituted a sacred precinct as defined by a priest, or augur. It has the same root as the word "template", a plan in preparation for the building that was marked out on the ground by the augur.

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