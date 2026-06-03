Larry “Rat” Fink, Managing Director of BlackRock and the World Economic Forum.

While clueless profane sheeple focus on Voting, Elections, Candidates, and Political Poppycock, Bankers meet in secret and decide all social science matters withing your Hunger Game District. Not TRUMP, Not DeSantis, Not King Charles, Not Jesse the Steroids Ventura, Not Kamala Harris.

All Banking Policies are decided in Switzerland. Satellite Branch Banks are granted CREDIT AUTHORITY based upon a central plan for your district. This includes the pseudo-Banks of LDS Mormons, Roman Catholics, Buddhists, Scientology, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, MIT, Stanford Endowment Funds, Opera, Symphony, Private Foundations, UC Systems, Gates, Getty, Jobs, Horowitz Charities.

Data Centers, Military Bases, NATO Fusion Offices, Weapon deployments, SMART Meters, LED Streetlights, E-Car Charging Stations, SMART DUST chem trails, roads, highways, hurricanes, tornados, tsunamis, mudslides, floods, droughts are decided in Geneva with the NATO House of Peace. It’s a planned economy.

In addition to Bank CREDIT, numerous fraudulent methods are utilized to further modify, enhance or adjust prices within a Hunger Game District. “Front running”, “Selling Out of Trust”, “Hypothecation”. “Rehypothecation”, “Physical delivery denial”, “Reconciliation”, “Debt Jubilee”, “Central Bank Intervention”, “NYSE market stability”, “Chandelier Bidding”, “Price fixing”, “Insider trading”, “Media Cover Stories”, “Pump & Dump” are all practiced on Wall Street on a daily basis.

UN Agenda 2030 will convert these proven effective methods to a “Hyperledger” and REAL ID verified Social Programmable CREDIT enslavement Token.

Do you understand techno-Enslavement????

There are no countries. There are no peoples. There are no religions.

There are only Private Bankers, the High Priests of our Hunger Games.