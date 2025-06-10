232 Santa Margarita Avenue House, Menlo Park, CA;

Residency for the Wojcicki family: Stanley, Susan & Anne

Stanley George Wojcicki born Stanisław Jerzy Wójcicki, Polish; March 30, 1937 – May 31, 2023) was a Polish American physicist and former chair of the physics department at Stanford University in California.

Wojcicki was born in Warsaw, Poland, the son of Janina Wanda Wójcicka (née Kozłowska), a bibliographer, and Franciszek Wójcicki, a lawyer. He and his brother fled from Poland to Sweden with his mother at the age of 12, when communists came to power. They eventually arrived in the United States. His father remained in Poland and was soon imprisoned for five years for being a member of the government's main opposition party. He was never able to gain a visa to come to the United States.

Thier miraculous garage invented: Google, YouTube, 23&me DNA collection

Sergey Mikhailovich Brin (Russian: Сергей Михайлович Брин; born August 21, 1973) is an American computer scientist and businessman who co-founded Google with Larry Page. He was the president of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., until stepping down from the role on December 3, 2019. He and Page remain at Alphabet as co-founders, controlling shareholders and board members. As of June 2025, Brin is the tenth richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $149 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and 141.5 billion, according to Forbes, making him the eighth-richest person in the world.

Traffic along California’s 101 highway in Mountain View is expected to worsen in the near future as curious spectators slow down to witness the maiden flight of Sergey Brin’s colossal airship, Pathfinder 1. Brin’s company, LTA Research, was recently granted a special airworthiness certificate for this helium-filled behemoth.

This certificate gives Pathfinder 1, one of the largest aircraft since the ill-fated Hindenburg, permission to commence its flight testing at Moffett Field, a joint civil-military airport in Silicon Valley. This authorization is effective immediately and allows LTA to conduct testing within the boundaries of Moffett Field and the nearby Palo Alto airport’s airspace, at altitudes of up to 460 meters (about 1500 feet). This operational range enables the airship to explore the southern San Francisco Bay region without impeding the activities of commercial airports in San Jose and San Francisco.

Nicole Ann Shanahan (born September 26, 1985) is an American attorney and entrepreneur working in Silicon Valley. She was Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate in his 2024 presidential campaign.

Born in California, Shanahan graduated from the University of Puget Sound and the Santa Clara University School of Law. Before law school, she worked as a paralegal and then as a patent specialist at the defensive patent aggregator RPX Corp. She was a fellow at Stanford Law School's CodeX, Stanford Center for Legal Informatics.

Anne E. Wojcicki born July 28, 1973, is an American entrepreneur who co-founded the personal genomics company 23andMe.

Anne Wojcicki was born in Palo Alto, California, the youngest of three sisters: Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube, and Janet Wojcicki, an anthropologist and epidemiologist. Her parents are Esther Wojcicki (née Hochman), an educator and journalist, and Stanley Wojcicki, a Polish-born physics professor emeritus at Stanford University. The three sisters grew up on Stanford's campus. When she was fourteen, she learned how to figure skate and later started playing ice hockey.

Wojcicki attended Gunn High School in Palo Alto, where she edited the school newspaper, The Oracle, and won a scholarship for her sports stories. She received a Bachelor of Science in biology at Yale University in 1996. During her time there she played on the varsity women's ice hockey team. She conducted molecular biology research at the National Institutes of Health and at the University of California, San Diego.

Military Use of Blimps: The B-class blimps were patrol airships operated by the United States Navy during and shortly after World War I. The Navy learned a great deal from the DN-1 fiasco. The result was the very successful B-type airships. Dr. Jerome Hunsaker was asked to develop a theory of airship design. This was followed by then-Lieutenant John H. Towers, USN, returning from Europe having inspected British designs, and the U.S. Navy subsequently sought bids for 16 blimps from American manufacturers. On 4 February 1917 the Secretary of the Navy directed that 16 nonrigid airships of Class B be procured. Ultimately Goodyear built 9 envelopes, Goodrich built five and Curtiss built the gondolas for all of those 14 ships. Connecticut Aircraft contracted with U.S. Rubber for its two envelopes and with Pigeon Fraser for its gondolas. The Curtiss-built gondolas were modified JN-4 fuselages and were powered by OX-5 engines. The Connecticut Aircraft blimps were powered by Hall-Scott engines.

The Pilgrim

The first blimp was the Pilgrim, which was introduced by Goodyear in 1925. It was a helium-filled non-rigid airship and marked the start of the Goodyear Blimp program.