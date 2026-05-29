Who was Karen Perk Lamm? A control agent? Why and how did she die at age 49?

Who is the doping doctor for Dennis Wilson at the Saint John's Detox Hospital?



Was Eugene Landy, PhD a doping control dealer for Brian Wilson?



It would appear so.

Barbara Karen Perk (Lamm) was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lamm co-wrote the Beach Boys’ song “Baby Blue” for the L.A. (Light Album) release and was featured as backup vocalist and songwriter on Dennis Wilson’s solo album Pacific Ocean Blue. Wilson drowned in 1983 in Marina del Rey, California, and Lamm subsequently contributed to many of his biographies, including the ABC miniseries The Beach Boys Story.

As an actress, Lamm was featured in more than 150 national commercials, TV movies, miniseries, series and films. She appeared in late 1974 in the Columbo episode By Dawn’s Early Light and six months after that she co-starred in the Starsky & Hutch pilot-episode.

Karen Lamm helped produce miniseries Menendez: A Killing in Beverly Hills and UPN series The Watcher.

Lamm died in June 2001 in Playa del Rey, California, at age 49 from heart failure.