Beast Mode: Kingsfield, Engelstein & Juxtaposition

The Socratic method is a teaching method which goes through questioning and answers. In college, this method had been used only by a few teachers, like Ernst Specker while most other plenary lectures were mostly lecture. In high school, the Socratic method had been the primary method for my teachers. It is usually done the `soft way" by asking questions and getting answers by volunteers. The `hard way" is to randomly select students and force them to answer. The ``hard way" can lead to confrontations as the second scene illustrates. The movie paper chase has been mentioned in a talk of Larry Summers who gave as the President a plenary Bok Center Teaching conference lecture sometime around 2001 or 2002. It had been a brilliant lecture itself papered with personal anecdotes from his own teaching like describing a situation where he had to stop a lecture, say, "time out. What I told you is not quite correct. I start again". The Socratic teaching method is hard because the line of questioning can depend on the answers so that the teacher has to master a wide array of possible cases and also know how to deal with unexpected turns.

It is just like playing dominos. A chain reaction of audit empowerment!

Where do you see yourself? Are you inspired to raise the bar?

Do you dare to seek excellence in your work?

Are your “Tenets of Thinking” strong? Do you seek clarity or ambiguity?

Do you see through the MATRIX of Mendacity?

Does a potato in your tailpipe delay you? Or are you wise to their dirty tricks?