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Juxtaposition1
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Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beelzebub

https://www.akc.org/dog-breeds/cocker-spaniel/

https://www.reddit.com/r/CrimeInTheGta/comments/1cotx3i/a_look_at_the_twisted_crimes_of_peter_demeter_one/

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Juxtaposition1
6h

"The Other Woman" Mistress Marina Hundt, the Austrian model and mistress of Peter Demeter, was photographed in December 1974 in London, Ontario, petting Peter’s spaniel, Beelzebub, shortly before she left for Vienna Digital Archive: Toronto Public Library+1. The Toronto Star caption described her as “packing a suitcase in a London hotel for flight back to Vienna” and noted that she had obtained a veterinarian’s certificate, which she was taking home with her Digital Archive : Toronto Public Library.

This suggests that Hundt had arranged for Beelzebub to be taken with her — likely through the veterinarian’s certificate, which would have been a formal document certifying the dog’s health and authorizing its transport. The certificate would have been necessary for international travel, especially for a pet, and would have been obtained before departure.

While the available sources do not explicitly state the legal or formal process Hundt used to “get custody” of Beelzebub, the veterinarian’s certificate and the act of taking the dog with her indicate that she had either:

Became the legal owner of the dog (possibly through purchase or inheritance), or

Gained temporary custody through a legal arrangement or agreement with Peter Demeter, allowing her to take the dog abroad.

In either case, the veterinarian’s certificate was the key procedural step that enabled her to transport the dog across borders.

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