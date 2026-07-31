Who would name their family dog Beelzebub? Satan or Peter Demeter?

Who would give their dog to their mistress? AND then have the Austrian mistress move into your murdered wife’s house? Peter Demeter that’s who.

Mistress Marina Hundt walking the Demeter family dog Beelzebub outside of the murder trial courthouse.

Martina packs her luggage and prepares to return to Austria with Beelzebub. 1974.

The murder scene of Christa Ferrari Demeter with Beelzebub & Peter Demeter.

Hungarian born Peter Demeter was charged with additional felony kidnapping, arson, murder plot crimes in 1985.

Beelzebub is known in demonology as one of the seven deadly demons or seven princes of Hell, Beelzebub representing gluttony and envy. The Dictionnaire Infernal describes Beelzebub as a being capable of flying, known as the "Lord of the Flies", "Lord of the Flyers", or the "Lord of the Flying Demons". He is also referenced in the novel Lord of the Flies by William Golding due to his ties to hell and the themes of the book.