Beelzebub means "Demon Devil"
The Demeter's family dog, a Cocker Spaniel named Beelzebub
Who would name their family dog Beelzebub? Satan or Peter Demeter?
Who would give their dog to their mistress? AND then have the Austrian mistress move into your murdered wife’s house? Peter Demeter that’s who.
Mistress Marina Hundt walking the Demeter family dog Beelzebub outside of the murder trial courthouse.
Martina packs her luggage and prepares to return to Austria with Beelzebub. 1974.
The murder scene of Christa Ferrari Demeter with Beelzebub & Peter Demeter.
Hungarian born Peter Demeter was charged with additional felony kidnapping, arson, murder plot crimes in 1985.
Beelzebub is known in demonology as one of the seven deadly demons or seven princes of Hell, Beelzebub representing gluttony and envy. The Dictionnaire Infernal describes Beelzebub as a being capable of flying, known as the "Lord of the Flies", "Lord of the Flyers", or the "Lord of the Flying Demons". He is also referenced in the novel Lord of the Flies by William Golding due to his ties to hell and the themes of the book.
Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beelzebub
https://www.akc.org/dog-breeds/cocker-spaniel/
https://www.reddit.com/r/CrimeInTheGta/comments/1cotx3i/a_look_at_the_twisted_crimes_of_peter_demeter_one/
"The Other Woman" Mistress Marina Hundt, the Austrian model and mistress of Peter Demeter, was photographed in December 1974 in London, Ontario, petting Peter’s spaniel, Beelzebub, shortly before she left for Vienna Digital Archive: Toronto Public Library+1. The Toronto Star caption described her as “packing a suitcase in a London hotel for flight back to Vienna” and noted that she had obtained a veterinarian’s certificate, which she was taking home with her Digital Archive : Toronto Public Library.
This suggests that Hundt had arranged for Beelzebub to be taken with her — likely through the veterinarian’s certificate, which would have been a formal document certifying the dog’s health and authorizing its transport. The certificate would have been necessary for international travel, especially for a pet, and would have been obtained before departure.
While the available sources do not explicitly state the legal or formal process Hundt used to “get custody” of Beelzebub, the veterinarian’s certificate and the act of taking the dog with her indicate that she had either:
Became the legal owner of the dog (possibly through purchase or inheritance), or
Gained temporary custody through a legal arrangement or agreement with Peter Demeter, allowing her to take the dog abroad.
In either case, the veterinarian’s certificate was the key procedural step that enabled her to transport the dog across borders.